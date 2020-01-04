CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jahmir Young had 15 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers got past Middle Tennessee 68-62 on Saturday. Luka Vasic added 14 points for the 49ers. Amidou Bamba chipped in 11, Cooper Robb scored 10 and Malik Martin had 10. Robb also had six rebounds for the 49ers.