Donovan Sims had 20 points for the Blue Raiders (4-11, 0-2 Conference USA), whose losing streak stretched to six games. C.J. Jones added 16 points. Antonio Green had 10 points.
Charlotte (8-5, 2-0) will pursue its fifth consecutive home win next Saturday when the team hosts Old Dominion. Middle Tennessee faces Marshall at home on Thursday.
