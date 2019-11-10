Emmanuel Littles scored 13 with 11 rebounds and James Anderson II and Christian Agnew each scored 12 for the Lions (1-1).

Agnew’s layup with 15:54 before halftime made it 15-4 before the Cougars reduced their deficit to 17-12 over the next 3½ minutes. But any threat of a close game vanished when the Lions outscored Carver 20-10 during a 7-minute span. North Alabama led 52-34 at halftime.