North Alabama shot 40 of 76 (52.6, which included 10 of 26 (38.5%) from 3-point range. The Lions collected 15 steals and blocked six shots. The only blemish on the stat line was a 5-for-12 shooting performance from the free throw line.
Jessy Haynes led Carver with 15 points, Antonio Gardner scored 11 and Chris Iverson 10.
___
