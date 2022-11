BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Florida Gators after Chris Youngblood scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 99-56 victory over the Lagrange Panthers.

Florida finished 20-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.