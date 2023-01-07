Youngblood leads Kennesaw State over Queens University 76-67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Youngblood had 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-67 victory over Queens University on Saturday night.
The Royals (12-5, 2-1) were led by AJ McKee with 17 points and eight rebounds. Chris Ashby added 15 points. Kenny Dye pitched in with 14 points and four assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville while Queens hosts Central Arkansas.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.