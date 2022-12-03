The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Young's 28 help Jackson State take down SMU 69-68

December 3, 2022 at 6:17 p.m. EST

DALLAS — Trace Young scored 28 points — 23 in the second half — and Jackson State held off SMU down the stretch for a 69-68 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Young added eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Tigers (1-6). Coltie Young scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Zeke Cook finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Tigers stopped a six-game skid with the win.

Zhruic Phelps led the Mustangs (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Zach Nutall added 21 points and two steals for SMU. In addition, Stefan Todorovic had eight points.

The Tigers led 30-28 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

