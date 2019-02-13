IUPUI (14-11, 6-6) vs. Youngstown State (10-16, 6-7)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks for its fifth straight conference win against IUPUI. Youngstown State’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 72-62 on Jan. 26. IUPUI fell short in a 76-75 game to Illinois-Chicago in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Youngstown State’s Darius Quisneberry has averaged 12.8 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 7.4 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Camron Justice has averaged 19.4 points while Evan Hall has put up 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Justice has connected on 36.2 percent of the 188 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 42 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Youngstown State is 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-16 when opponents shoot better than that. IUPUI is 8-0 when allowing 40.5 percent or less and 6-11 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 43 assists on 92 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three outings while IUPUI has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.