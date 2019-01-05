MILWAUKEE — Garrett Covington scored 15 points and Youngstown State held Milwaukee to just 14 first-half points as the Penguins rolled to a 76-51 Horizon League rout on Saturday.

Youngstown State used 16 players in the road game with 11 contributing points.

Neither team scored early. At the midway point of the first half, the Penguins led by two, 13-11. By halftime that advantage stretched to 10 points, 24-14. Youngstown State went on a 12-1 run to open the second half sparked by a Jelani Simmons dunk and a Darius Quisenberry 3. Simmons layup with 16:21 left made it 36-15. Jamar Madge hit three straight 3-pointers to bring the Panthers back to trail 36-24 but Milwaukee could get no closer.

Simmons and Quisenberry each had 12 points for Youngstown State (5-12, 1-3), which shot 29 of 66 from the field (48 percent), including 12 of 36 from deep.

Darius Roy was the lone scorer to reach double figures with 11 points for Milwaukee (6-10, 1-2).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.