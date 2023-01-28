Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis' 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-14, 4-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Youngstown State Penguins after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-77 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials. The Penguins have gone 8-2 at home. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 15.7 assists per game led by Dwayne Cohill averaging 4.8.

The Titans have gone 4-7 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Davis is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 4.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 26.5 points and 3.4 assists. Liddell is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

