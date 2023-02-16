Youngstown State hosts Milwaukee following Rush's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Milwaukee Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (20-7, 12-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -9.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Rush scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 81-78 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins are 11-2 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 2.9.

The Panthers are 12-4 in Horizon play. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Penguins. Rush is averaging 15.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Advertisement

BJ Freeman is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article