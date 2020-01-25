Morgan finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench for the Penguins (11-10, 4-4 Horizon League). Quisenberry was 6-for-6 from the line and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 14 points and nine rebounds and Garrett Covington added another 13 points off the bench. Naz Bohannon contributed 12 points, dished eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.