Youngstown State takes on Detroit Mercy in Horizon Tournament

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-18, 9-11 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (23-8, 15-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins play in the Horizon Tournament against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Penguins have gone 15-5 against Horizon teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Youngstown State leads the Horizon averaging 83.5 points and is shooting 49.4%.

The Titans are 9-11 against Horizon teams. Detroit Mercy scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is shooting 52.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Antoine Davis is averaging 28.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 11.1 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

