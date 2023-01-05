Youngstown State takes on Robert Morris following Rush's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -7.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 76-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 in home games. Youngstown State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 2-2 in Horizon play. Robert Morris averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Penguins and Colonials meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rush averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 57.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Josh Corbin averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 15.2 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

