WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Georgetown got past Central Arkansas 89-78 on Saturday.

Yurtseven secured his double-double by halftime with 13 points and 12 boards as Georgetown led 52-42 after shooting 51%. On Wednesday, Yurtseven tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in his debut as the Hoyas overcame a 19-point second-half deficit, closing the game on a 20-1 run to beat Mount St. Mary’s.