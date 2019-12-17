Georgetown led 42-24 at the break with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Yurtseven. He scored 10 points through the first seven-plus minutes of the second half as the Hoyas led 59-30.

L.J. Owens had 16 points for the Retrievers (6-7). K.J. Jackson added 10 points, and Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.

Georgetown takes on Samford at home on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays George Mason on the road on Saturday.

