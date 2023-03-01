Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending knee injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee p oint guard Zakai Zeigle r will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
He’s also tied for second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points, while leading the team and ranking in the SEC’s top 5 in steals. Zeigler is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Zeigler is one of just seven Tennessee players who have averaged 10-plus points and at least five assists per game in a season. He had five double-doubles with points and assists this season to tie the program’s career record set by Rodney Woods from 1972-75.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25