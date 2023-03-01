Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending knee injury

The 12th-ranked Volunteers announced Wednesday that Zeigler tore his left ACL in Tuesday night’s win over Arkansas. Zeigler is leading the Southeastern Conference in assists, averaging 5.4 per game.

He’s also tied for second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points, while leading the team and ranking in the SEC’s top 5 in steals. Zeigler is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Zeigler is one of just seven Tennessee players who have averaged 10-plus points and at least five assists per game in a season. He had five double-doubles with points and assists this season to tie the program’s career record set by Rodney Woods from 1972-75.