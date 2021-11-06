Nick Vattiato threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to DJ England-Chisolm on Middle Tennessee’s opening drive to put the Blue Raiders (4-5, 2-5) up 7-0, but Zappe answered with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Daewood Davis and a 5-yard strike to Malachi Corley. Beanie Bishop picked off a Vattiato pass and returned it 43 yards for a score to make it 21-7 after one quarter.
After Vattiato fired a 36-yard scoring pass to Yusuf Ali in the second quarter, Brayden Narveson kicked a 35-yard field goal and Zappe hit Mitchell Tinsley from 10-yards out to make it 31-14 at intermission.
Vattiato was 24 of 41 for 205 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off five times.
Zappe has thrown 16 touchdown passes during the Hilltoppers’ four-game win streak.
