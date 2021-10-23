Zappe hooked up with Jerreth Stearns for a 20-yard TD on WKU’s first possession of the third quarter and he hit Stearns for a 2-yard TD on the Hilltoppers’ first possession of the final quarter for a 31-12 lead. Zappe completed 39 of 49 passes. Stearns finished with 14 receptions for 116 yards.
Bortenschlager completed 15 of 32 passes for 186 yards for the Panthers (1-6, 0-3). St. Felix had five catches for 194 yards, while D’Vonte Price rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries.
