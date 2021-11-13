Kye Robichaux capped a seven-play, 97-yard first-quarter drive with a 2-yard run for the score and the game’s first touchdown and Zappe threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, including a 65-yard strike to Mitchell Tinsley.
Zappe completed 34 of 42 passes for 482 yards and was picked off once for WKU (6-4, 5-1). Tinsley finished with 10 catches for 198 yards and Jerreth Sterns caught seven for 92.
Jake Constantine was 28 of 50 for 380 yards for Rice (3-7, 2-4), but was picked off four times. August Pitre III had nine catches for 133 yards.
