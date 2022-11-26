Zarzuela and Central Michigan host Cal Baptist

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-3) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -11; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jesse Zarzuela scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 82-66 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 at home. Cal Baptist has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 0-2 on the road. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 34.5% for Cal Baptist.

Kevin Miller is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Zarzuela is averaging 15.0 points for Central Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

