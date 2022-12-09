Zarzuela leads Central Michigan against Tulsa after 25-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-6)
The Chippewas are 0-3 on the road. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 1.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.6 points for Tulsa.
Kevin Miller is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.9 points for Central Michigan.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.