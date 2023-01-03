Zarzuela scores 19 as Central Michigan beats Miami (Ohio)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Jesse Zarzuela led Central Michigan over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night with 19 points off of the bench in a 68-56 win in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Zarzuela shot 13 of 13 from the free throw line for the Chippewas (6-8). Brian Taylor scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Markus Harding was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.