Zegarowski leads Stonehill against Binghamton after 28-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-4) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Max Zegarowski scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 92-45 win against the Eastern Nazarene Lions. The Bearcats are 2-2 in home games. Binghamton is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 in road games. Stonehill has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Miles Gibson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 9.9 points for Binghamton.

Andrew Sims is averaging 17 points for the Skyhawks. Zegarowski is averaging 14 points for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

