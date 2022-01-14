The Pilots are 0-1 in WCC play. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Chris Austin averaging 2.5.
The Waves and Pilots meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fisher is averaging 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Waves. Zidek is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
Robertson is shooting 37.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pilots. Austin is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Pilots: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.