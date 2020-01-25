Nevada posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Zane Martin scored a season-high 23 points for the Lobos (16-6, 5-4). Vante Hendrix added 19 points. Corey Manigault had 13 points.
Nevada matches up against Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. New Mexico faces San Diego State at home on Wednesday.
