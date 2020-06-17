Collmus, 53, announces the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup for NBC Sports. He will call Saturday’s Belmont Stakes in New York, where he used to work at the New York Racing Association’s three major tracks until being replaced in January. Collmus previously worked at Del Mar when the seaside track hosted the 2017 Breeders’ Cup.
Denman, who has called every race at Del Mar since taking over for the late Harry Henson in 1984, told Del Mar officials he would return for its fall meet set to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 29.
