By Associated PressToday at 1:05 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 1:05 a.m. EDTShareComment0Andre Shinyashiki led the Colorado Rapids over Austin with a goal in the 29th minute in a 1-0 victory Saturday.Shinyashiki gave the Rapids (8-4-3) the victory on a shot.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightThe Rapids outshot Austin (3-8-4) 1-0, with one shot on goal to zero for Austin.The Rapids’ next match is Saturday at home against Sporting Kansas City. Austin hosts the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.