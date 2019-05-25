Keon Broxton celebrates his two-run home run off Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman in the second inning in Baltimore’s first visit to Coors Field since 2004. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

It was a moment, in the scheme of a plodding baseball game, that represented not only the Baltimore Orioles’ high point in Friday’s 8-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies, but probably in their entire season.

Rookie left-hander John Means, who has spent the past two months as the Orioles’ one feel-good story on the pitching side, and who spent Friday afternoon at Coors Field having his swing ribbed by teammates, worked an eight-pitch walk to turn the lineup over and help build the Orioles’ lead to its largest point of the day at 5-1.

[Box score: Rockies 8, Orioles 6]

When he got to first, his teammates whooping it up, he took the moment up a level by appropriating the “start-the-lawnmower” celebration the Orioles’ hitters have used all year.

It was as fun as it was fleeting.

Two batters later, because Means didn’t break for home on a grounder up the middle by Trey Mancini, and Jonathan Villar went toward third anyway, the Orioles turned a situation where they had two in scoring position and one out into the end of the inning.

Considering the past week of Orioles baseball, the rest is probably best not dwelled upon. Means allowed two runs in the bottom of that fifth inning to end on an even 100 pitches with three runs in. Renato Nunez pinch-hit for Branden Kline and homered to make it a 6-3 game in the seventh, but two home runs on consecutive pitches from Shawn Armstrong tied it.

Mychal Givens, who entered this week having turned his season around in a major way, took his third loss of the week when Trevor Story hit his second home run of the game in the ninth.

It was the Orioles’ sixth loss in a row, this one coming in their first game at Colorado’s Coors Field since 2004.

Nolan Arenado, the Rockies’ superstar third baseman, began making notches in the dugout wall under the only question anyone has asked about this series — How many home runs will there be? — with a two-out blast in the first inning, his first of two on the night.