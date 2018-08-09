Colt McCoy showed exactly why he’s a favorite of Coach Jay Gruden during the preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The backup quarterback got the start, while most of the Redskins’ first-team offense, including new franchise quarterback Alex Smith, took the night off. The team went into halftime with a 17-3 lead thanks to McCoy’s steady leadership, overcoming his one questionable throw.

The ninth-year veteran was steady throughout and showed a mastery of the offense, knowing where to go with the ball in most situations. He finished with 189 yards and two touchdowns, having completed 13 of 18 passes before sitting down late in the second quarter.

McCoy hit running back Byron Marshall in stride in the right flat, taking advantage of the mismatch against Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, for a 25-yard touchdown and the first points of the game in the opening quarter.

McCoy then went deep down the right sideline late in the second quarter to undrafted rookie Cam Sims for a 57-yard gain, and two plays later he ran a play-action rollout to the left and hit Maurice Harris on the run for a three-yard touchdown. The score put the Redskins up 17-0.

There were other positive plays from McCoy, including a 14-yard scramble that displayed his impressive mobility. But his biggest mistake was an intermediate throw to Trey Quinn that left the rookie injured. Quinn had run away from his defender on a crossing route, but there was another defender in the vicinity who delivered a crushing blow to the rookie’s midsection. Quinn left the game with a stomach injury.

It was the kind of throw the Redskins have praised Smith for not making in training camp, as he generally leads his receivers away from danger.

That one mistake aside, however, McCoy showed why he’s a trusted veteran backup, and why the Redskins gave him a one-year extension worth up to $7 million. He is slated to make $2.8 million this season.

McCoy is in his fourth season in Washington after being a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He has only played in six regular season games wearing burgundy and gold, and only two over the last two seasons while backing up Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

The Redskins will practice against the New York Jets at training camp next week and face them in the second preseason game on Aug. 16.