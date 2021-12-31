The hijinks started on Baez’s routine grounder to Pirates third baseman Erik González, who threw to first for what should have been the final out of the inning. The throw was wide, pulling first baseman Will Craig off the bag, so Baez decided — what the heck? — to head back toward home plate. Instead of just stepping on the bag to end the inning, Craig inexplicably took off after him, creating what was surely the first-ever rundown between first and home. Willson Contreras came around to score from second base, sliding across the plate just ahead of Craig’s baffling throw. Baez, in the meantime, took off back toward first, another throw skipped away, and Baez somehow ended up at second base while the TV broadcaster screamed, “Keep going! Go! Go! You’re invisible!”