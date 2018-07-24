Michigan State University interim president John Engler testifies Tuesday before a Senate Commerce subcommittee investigating the organizations through which Larry Nassar accessed victims. “Under my leadership, accountability is being instilled,” Engler said. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

When Michigan State University’s board tapped John Engler to serve as interim president in January — days after former president Lou Anna Simon resigned amid rising outrage over the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal — the hire struck some as tone deaf.

Rather than an outsider or a change agent, school leaders selected a former Michigan governor with no experience in higher education viewed as a consummate Michigan State insider. In six months on the job, in the eyes of some of Nassar’s victims, Engler has validated their skepticism. In an email, he alleged that one victim was getting a “kickback” for helping her lawyer with “manipulation” of other victims. Another victim, in an incident Engler disputes, accused him of trying to pay her off.

As congressional efforts continued Tuesday to determine how Nassar, the convicted child molester and longtime former Michigan State and Olympic gymnastics team physician, was able to abuse girls and women for so long, Engler offered his first public explanations to federal lawmakers for words and actions that have threatened to make him the second Michigan State president shown the door over the Nassar scandal.

In written testimony and in response to aggressive questioning, Engler was at times apologetic, while also highlighting actions he believes have made Michigan State safer. As Engler spoke, dozens of Nassar accusers — many who have publicly called for his resignation — sat behind him and watched, repeatedly erupting into applause as senators hammered Engler and offered support for the victim he disparaged.

“I think you have some repair work to do, to put it mildly,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who told Engler she was “appalled” by his email referencing Rachael Denhollander, the victim whose decision to approach the Indianapolis Star in 2016 ultimately brought about Nassar’s downfall. The email about Denhollander, which Engler sent in April to a university vice president, was obtained through an open records request and published last month by the Chronicle of Higher Education, inspiring renewed calls by victims, supported by two Michigan State board members, for Engler to resign.

“When you’re in litigation with 11 firms, emotions get high,” Engler said. “We are fixing the problem, and you could not have another Larry Nassar at Michigan State.”

Engler highlighted actions taking under his watch, most notably a $500 million settlement agreement with more than 330 Nassar accusers, and his actions to fire and revoke the tenure of Nassar’s former boss, William Strampel, who is facing criminal charges over allegations he failed to respond adequately to a 2014 complaint against Nassar and also personally sexually harassed other students.

“Under my leadership, accountability is being instilled across the university,” Engler said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) repeatedly questioned Engler about an allegation by victim Kaylee Lorincz, that in a private meeting earlier this year without her lawyer present, Engler offered her $250,000 to settle her lawsuit against the university and then asked her to name a price. Engler has said he never made such an offer.

“I just want to say, for the record, that I believe Kaylee Lorincz,” said Blumenthal, bringing cheers and applause from the crowd.

Engler was joined Tuesday by leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, as well as a representative of America’s elite athletes, who told members of the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee that Nassar’s rampant abuse was a symptom of power imbalance in Olympic sports that needs legislative change.

“Athlete sexual abuse is a symptom of broader systemic issues that must be addressed to empower and protect U.S. athletes moving forward,” said Han Xiao, chair of the USOC Athletes’ Advisory Council. “I don’t think this is a failing of one organization. I think it’s a failing of the entire system, of how it’s set up.”

Tuesday’s hearing was the third by the Senate Commerce subcommittee investigating the organizations through which Nassar accessed victims, and two other congressional committees — House Oversight and House Energy and Commerce — are working on similar inquiries. The USOC also has commissioned its own independent investigation of what Olympic leaders knew about Nassar and when, conducted by the law firm Ropes & Gray, that is expected to be finalized this fall, potentially as early as September.

Nassar, 54, is serving an effective life sentence in prison for sexually assaulting nine girls and young women in Michigan, as well as for federal child pornography crimes. More than 330 girls and women have alleged he assaulted them, often under the guise of medical treatment, at a Michigan State campus clinic and at gymnastics competitions around the globe.

Months after his criminal convictions, the fallout continues over Nassar’s crimes and the failure of leaders at the USOC, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State and the FBI to stop him sooner. In comments before the committee, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) said that, in response to his questioning, FBI Director Christopher Wray recently confirmed that the Justice Department’s inspector general is examining the bureau’s plodding investigation into Nassar after a July 2015 report by USA Gymnastics leaders to agents in the FBI’s Indianapolis field office.

A few hours before Tuesday’s hearing, more than 80 Nassar accusers held a joint news conference on Capitol Hill, to call for the resignation of USOC board chairman Larry Probst and for the USOC to decertify USA Gymnastics, a move that would effectively revoke the organization’s association with Olympic sports. The group included Olympians Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber as well as dozens of girls and women from Michigan, some who once drove across the state to seek out the medical expertise of the Michigan State doctor famous for treating America’s best female gymnasts.

One by one, the girls and women read their names and ages — ranging from 11 to 44 — and then each closed with the same statement: “The USOC, USAG and MSU have failed me.”