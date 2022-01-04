There is no mercy rule in Connecticut high school basketball.
Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka said Sacred Heart subjected his team to a press for most of the first half, then went into a tight man-to-man defense for the rest of the game.
“They fast-breaked the entire game right to the end,” he said in an email to The Hartford Courant. “They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot 3s whenever they could. They showed no mercy throughout.”
O’Neill said her school has reached out to Lyman Hall, the Southern Connecticut Conference and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees high school sports in the state. The school also is addressing the issue internally “to ensure that our athletic programs continue to encourage personal, physical and intellectual growth,” she said.
“Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through with the outcome of the game was achieved,” she wrote.