“It was a hard ball to catch because I looked inside and the ball went outside,” Pelham said of his 13th touchdown of the season. “We work hard on tracking down passes in practice, so once I looked outside and got an eye on the ball, I just went up and made the play that my team needed me to make.”

The Indians (6-2, 3-1) had pitched six shutouts and lost, 6-0, to Ballou on a defensive touchdown. Coolidge (4-3, 4-0) wasn’t daunted after having some notable offensive performances this year.

“Coming in, we were definitely aware of the scoreless streak and convinced to put an end to it,” Coolidge Coach Keith Nesbitt said. “The teams that they were holding scoreless hadn’t really been scoring against any teams, so while we respected what they had done so far, we were confident that we would be able to score on them.”

Before Pelham’s score, the Colts made four trips to the red zone but came away with zero points thanks in large part to 15 accepted penalties.

“Tonight was kind of frustrating because we could’ve scored way more points,” Nesbitt said. “Their defense never stopped us; we kept stopping ourselves.”

As Saturday’s afternoon game stretched into the night, the officials had a tough time keeping the teams in line as frustration over penalties began to boil over. With 8:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, an Anacostia player threw a punch, leading to a fight.

Both teams spilled onto the field, resulting in a 15-minute delay as officials tried to calm everyone down and sort out the situation.

“Once everyone was separated, I told our guys that the only fighting that we do on the field is with our shoulder pads,” Nesbitt said.

Coolidge had lost four straight against Anacostia, dating from 2012.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders, to be honest with you,” Pelham said. “This school had gone way too long without beating these dudes. I’m happy I was able to be a part of it.”

