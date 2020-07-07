The week-long championships were scheduled for October 2021 in what is now a crowded calendar year with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed to July 23-Aug. 8.
Gymnastics world championships are usually organized in each non-Olympic year.
FIG said its executive committee will consider launching a new bidding procedure. The 2022 edition is in Liverpool, England, and the 2023 worlds in Antwerp, Belgium.
In a separate decision, FIG postponed its election congress scheduled for Oct. 23-25 in Antalya, Turkey, by one year. Elections are typically held after the Olympics.
Office holders, including FIG president Morinari Watanabe, will have their terms extended by one year.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.