DENVER — In a story Sept. 16 about Missy Franklin’s wedding, The Associated Press reported erroneously that she was the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Taking the plunge: Olympic swim champion Missy Franklin weds

Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in a weekend ceremony in suburban Denver

DENVER — Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver.

The 24-year-old Franklin announced Saturday’s wedding via Instagram.

The Colorado native won five medals, including four golds, as a 17-year-old at the 2012 London Olympics. She won a gold medal as part of a relay team in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Franklin retired last year, citing chronic shoulder pain.

Johnson has competed in U.S. Olympic trials and won an NCAA championship with the University of Texas.

