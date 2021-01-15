In an accompanying brief, the plaintiffs said Michigan State is in violation of Title IX and has a history of failing to comply with Title IX’s athletic participation opportunity requirements.
Michigan State announced in October it was dropping swimming and diving teams for men and women after the 2020-21 season, citing a financial crisis.
Plaintiffs are requesting a hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction by Feb. 1.
A Michigan State spokesman said the school is not commenting on pending litigation.
