Jack had “on the balance of probabilities, established that she did not intentionally or recklessly consume the prohibited substance,” the court said in a statement.
Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ligandrol ahead of the 2019 world championships. The 22-year-old swimmer, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 worlds, denied doping and blamed a contaminated supplement.
An Australian sports tribunal had recommended a four-year ban before she took the case to a previous CAS process to resolve. That eventual two-year ban was challenged by the two anti-doping bodies.
The freestyle specialist will turn 23 before the next world championships in May in Japan.
___
