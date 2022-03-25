The team then decided to forfeit against South Korea on Friday afternoon, its final match of the preliminary round. The World Curling Federation said in a statement that the other players tested negative but “decided that for the health and safety of everyone involved in the championship, forfeiting their game and avoiding the possibility of further positive results impacting the competition was the best decision.”

Curling teams usually compete with four players and have an alternate standing by in case of injury. At the Canadian championships earlier this month, a team skipped by two-time Olympic medalist Brad Gushue competed with three players after a positive COVID test and won the event.

Scotland began play at the women’s worlds with three curlers, but withdrew after two matches following two more positive tests.