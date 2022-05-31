Creative Minister preps for Belmont with half-mile work

NEW YORK — Creative Minister breezed a half mile on Tuesday in his next-to-last workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11.
“This horse is all class,” McPeek said. “It was a nice little maintenance half-mile and wasn’t anything complicated. We just wanted to let him stretch his legs a little over the track. I think historically it’s a track you’ve got to get used to. I had luck with Sarava training him up there immediately after the Preakness.”
McPeek sent out Sarava for a 70-1 upset win in the 2002 Belmont Stakes.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports