HOBBS, N.M. — Cutting Humor edged Anothertwistafate to win the $800,000 Sunland Derby and enter the picture for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Cutting Humor ran nine furlongs in a track-record 1:46.94 on Sunday at Sunland Park. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the first Saturday in May, putting among the top 10 on the Derby leaderboard. The top 20 horses earn berths in the Derby.

Sent off at 2-1 odds, the 3-year-old colt paid $6.60, $3.40 and $2.40 in the Grade 3 stakes.

Cutting Humor’s win gives trainer Todd Pletcher another Derby candidate. Spinoff, second in the Louisiana Derby on Saturday, is his other candidate for the May 4 race.

Anothertwistafate returned $4 and $3. He earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Mucho Gusto, the 4-5 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, paid $2.20 to show. The colt earned 10 qualifying points.

Wicked Indeed finished fourth and earned five points.

