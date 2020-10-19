Alaphilippe’s team, Deceuninck Quick-Step, said, “Everything went well for the world champion.”
He will be able to resume training in three weeks when the cast protecting his hand will be removed, the Belgian squad said.
“The crash was a scary moment, and when I found myself on the ground I thought of the worse,” Alaphilippe said. “Fortunately, it’s not that bad.”
