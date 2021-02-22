“It is essential for athletes’ welfare that they trust the institutions and feel free to denounce harassment in all forms,” the UCI said.
The UCI disciplinary tribunal decision “sets an important precedent with respect to sexual harassment,” the governing body said.
Van Gansen must undergo a course addressing workplace harassment before the UCI will license him to work again in cycling.
