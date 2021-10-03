Salac was in a group of riders accelerating out of a hairpin turn when he flipped off his bike and landed on his head and shoulders and bounced. He was quickly placed on a stretcher and taken to the track’s medical center. He was airlifted to the hospital about 30 minutes later.
The race was cut short after another hard crash involving three riders stopped the race for a second time.
MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales did not race this weekend, sitting out after the death of his cousin, Dean Berta Vinales, at a race last week in Spain.