Klara Peslarova made 12 saves to help the Czech Republic finish 4-0 in group play.
Laskova tied teammate Alena Mills for the tournament goal lead with four. Laskova opened the scoring at 4:28 of the second period and struck again at 9:09 of the third.
Franziska Albl stopped 27 shots for Germany (2-1).
Germany will finish group play Thursday night against Japan (2-1). The winner will face the U.S.-Canada loser, and the loser will play the U.S.-Canada winner.
In Group A, Petra Nieminen scored twice in Finland’s 4-0 victory over Russia. Susanna Tapani and Jenniina Nylund also scored and and Anni Keisala made 13 saves.
On Thursday, Finland (1-2) will face Switzerland (0-3) for third place in the group. Russia completed the preliminary round 1-3.
In the late game, Denmark (0-3) faced Hungary (0-3) for fourth place in Group B.
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin will sit out the showdown against the United States after blocking a shot with her chest Tuesday against Switzerland.
The United States has outscored opponents 12-0, beating Switzerland and Finland 3-0 and routing Russia 6-0 on Tuesday night.