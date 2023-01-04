Czech Republic beats Sweden 2-1 in OT in world junior semis

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — David Jiricek tied it with 39 seconds left in regulation, Jiri Kulich scored late in overtime and the Czech Republic stunned Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday to advance to the world junior hockey title game.
Buffalo first-rounder Kulich averted a shootout, cutting from the right side to the slot and lifting the puck over goalie Carl Lindbom’s right shoulder with 50 seconds left in the 10-minute extra period.
In regulation with goalie Tomas Suchanek off for an extra attacker, Jiricek ripped a one-timer past Lindbom from the left point.
Suchanek made 21 saves, allowing only Ludvig Jansson’s second-period goal. Lindbom stopped 29 shots.
Earlier Wednesday, Latvia beat Austria 4-2 to sweep the best-of-three relegation series.