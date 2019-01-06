The loss of their kicker to a leg injury turned the Seattle Seahawks into gamblers by necessity, go-for-brokers. And that might have broken the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC first-round meeting. But this is an entirely different Cowboys outfit than the overpromising, underachieving one the NFL has known so well lately. These Cowboys have as much grit as glamour, and they are in the divisional round after a 24-22 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

They’ve got a defense that is among the best in the league, a pure bully in running back Ezekiel Elliott and a young fury of a quarterback in Dak Prescott, whose decisive one-yard scoring run with 2:08 to go came just after he practically cartwheeled into the end zone to cap a 16-yard scamper on third and 14. It ate up what little realistic hope the Seahawks still had, after being ­largely manhandled for most of the night and losing kicker ­Sebastian Janikowski to an apparent muscle strain at the end of the first half.

Take that third-quarter drive by the Seahawks to their first touchdown of the night. It might never have happened if they had had a healthy kicker. They faced fourth and five from the Dallas 39. With no kicking leg to rely on, they had no choice but to go for it. And so, quarterback Russell Wilson looked to Doug Baldwin, who made a spectacular toe-tapper of a 22-yard catch, dragging his cleats along the sideline. Five plays later, Wilson, having lulled the Cowboys with his scorpion arm, took off out of the shotgun for a four-yard scoring run untouched. And again, because they didn’t have a kicker, they went for the two-point conversion, and Mike Davis jammed it into the end zone for a 14-10 lead.

[Andrew Luck and the Colts matter again. And the Chiefs should be concerned.]

The Cowboys might have been shaken. Instead, they were responsive. Prescott, who threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, marched them straight down the field to retake the lead, and they never lost it again. He fired a 34-yard pass into the gut of Amari Cooper, then danced around for another nine yards to the 1-yard line, and from there Elliott (137 rushing yards) steam-pressed his way into the end zone.

So many times in the recent past the Cowboys have seemed promising but turned out to be more flash than substance. They had won just two playoff games in the past 21 years and seemed always to do less with more. But this team is different. They were more tough than pretty, with a punch-in-the-mouth quality. Their motto and hashtag was #finishthisfight.

“We are living in the moment,” Prescott said earlier in the week. “Don’t know what happened last year. Don’t care what happened last year.”

[With Nick Foles under center, Eagles saddle up for another playoff run]

The combination of new muscularity and the sheer shine and glare of the hostile stadium seemed to disconcert the visitors. It was all polished glass and gleaming reflective metal, thumping music and big screens, crowned by that massive scoreboard that acted as sort of a mirror ball.

“It’s a real glitzy place, you know,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said before the game. “When you come out of a football locker room ready to play football and you go into a night club — it’s kind of like we’re in the club, then wait a minute, you’ve got to play ball. Then you come back through the club and they’re all — anyway, it’s unusual.”

But the Seahawks’ eyes seemed to rebel at all the stimuli, the clamor and the “white-out” in the stands from the fans who wore gleaming white jerseys and whirled white towels. Try keeping your mind fixed on your game plan in the middle of all that.

[Brewer: A cheap QB can get you to playoffs. Long-term success costs more.]

“The point is, is to realize that it’s just football,” Carroll said. “Once that thing starts, it’s ball. Guys have got to make sure that we do the things that we always do, and we don’t do things that are different when you get in that situation. It’s way harder than it sounds. . . . You’ve got to be comfortable in the moment. You’ve got to be able to do what you normally do and play like you always do, and that’s a big challenge.”

The Seahawks counted on their superior experience and the cool hand and slow pulse of Wilson to help them deal with it. “A pillar,” Baldwin called Wilson. He was the man they looked to “in those crucial moments for a stabilizing, calming presence,” Baldwin said.

Wilson had all of know-how on his side: This was his sixth appearance in the playoffs in seven seasons, including two Super Bowls, and he had a 3-0 record in previous first-round games. He was seeking his ninth playoff victory overall, which would put him in the company of Jim Kelly, Bart Starr, Kurt Warner, Aaron Rodgers and Donovan McNabb.

The Cowboys were the exact opposite — the youngest team in the playoffs and the most excitable. They pogo-jumped on the field before kickoff, pounded their chests and howled along with rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Had there been a more dramatic season turnaround than theirs? After their first eight games, they were a fizzling 3-5. Then they traded for Cooper, got some momentum, their young guys grew up, and they won seven of eight. They came into the playoffs “razor sharp,” in the estimation of owner Jerry Jones, and with a real sense that they were still growing and beginning to approach something like completeness. “We have the best D in football, and a pretty damn good offense, a lot of weapons,” Elliott said last week. “I think we have the right recipe to make some noise.”