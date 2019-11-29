The Hurricanes hung around even though quarterback Trent Connolly departed shortly before halftime after a crunching tackle. But Damascus’s defense posted a second-half shutout, and its running game drove it to the goal line before O’Neil finished it off.

“They punched us in the mouth,” two-way lineman Bryan Bresee said. “But at the end of the day, we took those punches and threw back at them.”

The Hornets will play Linganore on Thursday at Navy.

Shortly after Friday’s game, linebacker Timothy Furgeson reflected on how last season ended for Damascus. In the 2A quarterfinal, Oakdale snapped the Swarmin’ Hornets’ nation-high 53-game winning streak. Their run of three consecutive state titles ended with it.

The 2019 slate opened with two more defeats — one a forfeit after holding an out-of-season practice and another a 21-7 loss to Quince Orchard. Since then, Damascus has run the table. So with the score locked at 14, Furgeson and his teammates felt one solid drive could prolong Damascus’s season with the way its defense was playing.

“When we drove it all the way down the field and punched it in, that’s when I felt that our defense was going to step up,” Furgeson said. “And we just made the stops.”

After a screen pass to Chris Ash in the first quarter turned into a 59-yard touchdown, the running back converted from short yardage to take advantage of a muffed punt. But Connolly kept Huntingtown in it with a quarterback sneak and a 95-yard bomb to N.C. State commit Anthony Smith.

Once he departed just before halftime, though, the Hurricanes struggled to move the ball with Noah Kuntz under center.

“He was fast. He could scramble,” Bresee said. “He had a bunch of threats, just like the first string.”

So with a lockdown defense in the second half and a key touchdown pass from O’Neil in the fourth, Damascus returned to the state championship game, continuing to wash away last year’s disappointing end.

“From what happened last year, losing to Oakdale, we’ve had the energy, we’ve had the passion,” O’Neil said. “This was our goal all season long.”

