COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has hired Damon Evans to be its athletic director, completing the transition that started in October when Kevin Anderson took a six-month sabbatical from the post.

Evans joined the school in December 2014. He was named acting athletic director when Anderson began his sabbatical and maintained that job after Anderson resigned in April.

Maryland launched a national search for a new AD after Anderson resigned, but ended up staying close to home with its final choice.

In a statement Monday, Maryland president Wallace Loh said, “The candidates invited for interviews had impressive credentials and accomplishments. ... In Damon, the University? of Maryland? has the right person at the right time.”

Over the past four years, Evans overhauled the athletics budget and financial operations, resulting in an operating surplus, according to the school.

Evans served as the director of athletics at Georgia from 2004-10.

