After Danny Valencia watched the ball sail over the dark green center field wall, he peeked back at the Baltimore Orioles’ first base coach, Wayne Kirby, and beamed. Valencia seemed to howl as he briskly jogged around the bases because, on Monday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader, his home run had given baseball’s worst team a lead over one of its best.

The three-run, sixth-inning blast — which ended an 0-for-25 skid for Valencia — proved to be the decisive blow in the Orioles’ 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees that ended the team’s six-game skid and was a bright spot during a summer of suffering at Camden Yards. As Valencia bounded into the dugout, teammates pounded his helmet. Yankees starter CC Sabathia traipsed off the mound.

[Game 1 box score: Orioles 5, Yankees 4]

Baltimore’s Zach Britton allowed a runner to reach third but pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the win. It was the two-time all-star’s second save this season, which has been troubled by injury, but it also served as a reminder that, as the trade deadline draws nearer and the team sinks further out of contention, the Orioles’ season is more likely to be remembered for the players who might leave, such as Britton and all-star shortstop Manny Machado, than those who will stay.

Yet Monday’s win provided bright spots for those looking for them. Right-handed starter Jimmy Yacabonis, Baltimore’s 13th-round pick in 2013, made arguably the most successful outing of his young career.

Yacabonis had struggled before against the Yankees. In his major league debut in June 2017, they battered him for four runs in an inning. In April, during his first appearance this season, they punished him for losing control — he walked a pair — by tagging him with three more runs in an inning. For the 26-year-old, who was converted to a starter at Class AAA Norfolk this spring and was making his second career big league start Monday, it seemed like a perilous situation.

Yet Yacabonis used his fastball, two- and four-seam, along with his slider to navigate five innings of three-run ball. He walked one, allowed six hits and tied a career high with five strikeouts. His one big mistake, a two-seamer up and in during the second, was sent to the left field bleachers by Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. But other than that, Yacabonis limited the damage.

Early on, it appeared Baltimore might be headed to another blowout loss. The Orioles’ starting rotation is tied for seventh in the majors in quality starts (41), but their offense is second worst in runs scored (317), ranking only above that of the Kansas City Royals, their competition for worst record.

Yacabonis fell an inning short of qualifying for a quality start, but he escaped unscathed from a two-on, one-out jam in the fourth by retiring the heart of New York’s order in Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorious. To that point, however, Sabathia had allowed just one hit. The Orioles seemed poised to be let down, once again, by their offense.

Baltimore’s batters, though, came to life in the bottom of the fourth. Machado doubled, and designated hitter Mark Trumbo drilled Sabathia’s first big mistake, a cutter in nearly the same spot where Yacabonis missed two innings earlier, into the left field seats.

The Orioles trailed 3-2, but maybe this game would be different. Three batters later, Sabathia walked the bases loaded but escaped by getting Caleb Joseph to ground out to third.

The next inning, the Orioles started causing trouble and Valencia capped the rally with the three-run blast. The Yankees threatened in the final frame, putting a runner on third with one down, but Britton put New York away by getting a strikeout and a groundout.

After the last out, when first baseman Trey Mancini handled the grounder himself, Orioles third baseman Tim Beckham ran in and pointed his arms toward the sky. The Camden Yards crowd, which had pulled louder for the Yankees all afternoon, let out a cheer. Then he hugged Britton — who might be gone soon but was there Monday.