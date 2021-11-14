“That was a great performance on my end,” Benavídez said. “A lot of courage by Kyrone. A lot of respect to him and his team. He’s a tough dude. I came out here to give the fans a good fight and we both left it all out in the ring.”
With the city having declared the day as “David Benavídez Day,” the home crowd cheered the two-time world champion and No. 1 contender throughout the fight. The 24-year-old landed 137 of 258 power punches, including 45 to the body.
The 27-year-old Davis (16-3-1) had signed on to the fight just two weeks earlier.
“I’m a little disappointed,” Davis said. “I wish I could have pulled out the victory. I don’t like losing. ... I had to come in on short notice but I fought like a warrior.”
In the co-main event, Jose Benavídez Jr. (27-1-1), David’s older brother by five years, returned after a three-year layoff to fight Emanuel Torres (17-3-1) to a majority draw. One judge scored it 96-94 for Benavídez, and the other two each had it 95-95.