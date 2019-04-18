Baltimore Orioles pitcher David Hess walks off the mound after being roughed up by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O'meara/AP)

Baltimore Orioles right-hander David Hess took the slow walk off the Tropicana Field mound as Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” echoed throughout the stadium. Hess’s outing Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays matched up far closer to the song’s title than its status as a one-hit wonder.

The Rays pounded Hess in their 8-1 victory, striking for six runs in his two-plus innings. Hess faced 13 batters, with 11 putting the ball in play at more than 97 mph, nine smashing 100-mph drives, eight recording hits and none striking out. In all, Hess allowed an average exit velocity of 102.3 mph, the highest of any starting pitcher in the majors this season, per Statcast data.

Three of those hits went over the fence. Former University of Maryland star Brandon Lowe provided Tampa Bay an early lead with a three-run homer in the first inning, and Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Díaz ended Hess’s outing with consecutive home runs to begin the third.

“Just leaving balls over the middle of the plate,” Hess said. “I think it just kind of showed that that’s not going to play at this level. That’s something that we know, and I tried to make some adjustments and just wasn’t able to.

“When you’re trying to work on stuff in the middle of a game with fans in the stands and the atmosphere of a baseball game, it’s tough, but at the end of the day, that’s not acceptable.”

[Jeremy Hellickson strong again as Nats hold off Giants]

The division-leading Rays were unrelenting in dealing their damage. Reigning American League player of the week Austin Meadows began the first with a 115.4-mph single. Choi followed Tommy Pham’s 102.3-mph flyout with a 97.1-mph single before Díaz lined out at 105.6 mph. Lowe then redirected a Hess change-up, sending it over the right field fence with an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.

Choi and Díaz cranked their homers at 107.3 and 107.9 mph, respectively. Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde made his way to the mound to pull Hess, cuing the song that defined the right-hander’s outing.

[More coverage of Major League Baseball at WashingtonPost.com]

After not allowing any home runs in his first 9⅓ innings of the season, including 6⅓ no-hit frames against the Toronto Blue Jays in his first start, Hess has given up seven in his past 11 2/ 3 for the Orioles. His past three starts, those following the no-hit bid, have seen him post a 9.24 ERA.

“I think it’s the same stuff that I performed well with then, and I think it’s the same stuff that’ll get back on track soon,” Hess said. “When everything’s lined up like that, we know how fun it can be out there, and when it’s not, it shows that it can go the other way, as well.”